Is it the right time for the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade Donovan Mitchell?

When the Cleveland Cavaliers announced Friday that two of their three leading scorers are set to undergo surgery, it raised questions about the remaining healthy star in that group.

With All-Star guard Darius Garland (jaw fracture) and 2022-23 All-Defensive first team Evan Mobley (arthroscopic surgery on his left knee) set to miss at least four weeks apiece -- Mobley's expected timeline is six to eight weeks -- the Cavaliers must confront the possibility that a deep playoff run is no longer in the cards this season.

That, in turn, affects the future of All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell, who has two years remaining on his contract before a player option allows him to test unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2025. Cleveland was already facing a difficult decision on whether to take Mitchell into a potential walk year in pursuit of a championship or trade him in time to recoup some of the draft picks sent to the Utah Jazz to acquire Mitchell in September last year.

If the Cavaliers believe their 2023-24 season has already been derailed by injury, they may have to move up the timetable for that decision in order to maximize Mitchell's trade value. Let's look at the questions Cleveland must answer, as well as potential suitors should the Cavaliers make their star guard available for trade.