To help identify which teams will be looking to acquire players for a playoff or championship push, which teams will trade players to accumulate more draft picks and which teams will mostly hold pat with what they have, we have broken down the rosters and draft picks for all 30 teams.

Along with identifying the big questions each team must answer leading up to the Feb. 8 deadline, we've listed the players who are off the board (either because they can't be traded due to some contract restriction or because the team wouldn't trade them in any situation), potential trade targets, value contracts and the tough-to-move contracts.

KEY: player = player option; RFA = restricted free agent; UFA = unrestricted free agent; team = team option; ETO = early termination option

Front office discussions: What is the identity of this team? The Hawks have been below .500 before and have been since Quin Snyder took over in March. Is it too premature to start evaluating the Trae Young and Dejounte Murray backcourt? Does Atlanta prioritize 2024 finances now or wait until the offseason? Atlanta will be a luxury tax team in 2024-25 if Saddiq Bey is re-signed. And what is the value of Patty Mills, Garrison Mathews and other depth players?

Off the board: Dejounte Murray (Jan. 9 trade restriction) and Onyeka Okongwu (poison-pill restriction)

Players with trade value: Trae Young ($40.1M, Player 2026), Saddiq Bey ($4.6M, RFA 2024), Jalen Johnson ($2.9M, RFA 2025) and Clint Capela ($20.6M, UFA 2025)