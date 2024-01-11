Open Extended Reactions

With Perth's Alex Sarr (currently sidelined with a hip injury) the front-runner at the top of the 2024 NBA draft, scouts still have unanswered questions for several college prospects entering the heart of conference play.

We are two months away from the start of the NCAA tournament and players at schools such as Duke, Kentucky and USC will be under the microscope as NBA teams look closer at how this draft class progresses.

ESPN NBA draft insiders Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo spotlight 21 players who scouts will be monitoring along with our latest mock draft.

2024 NBA mock draft

The 2024 draft order is based on ESPN projections and reflects the current state of picks owed and owned:

FIRST ROUND

1. Detroit Pistons

Alex Sarr | Perth Wildcats | PF/C | Age: 18.7