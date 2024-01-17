The biggest NBA draft takeaways from the 2024 Hoophall Classic

Open Extended Reactions

The Hoophall Classic has established itself annually as the most prestigious high school event on the calendar -- a rite of passage pitting elite NBA prospects against each other in front of the watchful eyes of NBA decision-makers and national media. Played at Springfield College, where James Naismith invented basketball in 1891, this year's schedule was perhaps its best ever, in no small part due to a banner crop of American prospects coming through the ranks in the next few recruiting classes.

During a down year for top-shelf prospects approaching the 2024 NBA draft, it was refreshing to see some truly elite talent confirm we're looking at just a temporary drought. Both Duke commit Cooper Flagg and Rutgers commit Airious Bailey -- the clear-cut No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft -- showcased extraordinary ability suggesting NBA teams have much to look forward to with two potential game-changing, franchise-type players battling it out for the top spots next June.

NBA draft insider Jonathan Givony spent four days in Springfield and is here to recap what we learned at Hoophall.

Cooper Flagg | 6-foot-9 | SF/PF

Montverde Academy | 2024 | Duke

Flagg and Montverde packed the arena three times in Springfield -- all wins to remain undefeated this season -- giving a bevy of NBA executives ample opportunity to get eyes on the most-hyped prospect in high school basketball, many for the first time live.

Weeks removed from turning 17 years old, Flagg did not disappoint, showing significant improvement in several facets of his game while providing the trademark whirlwind defensive intensity and versatility that have long characterized his profile.