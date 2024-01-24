Open Extended Reactions

The LA Clippers got ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers in November. After getting off to a slow start with Harden in the fold, Ty Lue's squad has established itself as one of the top contenders in the Western Conference.

Now it's time for the rest of the conference to make moves as the 2024 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8 approaches.

To help get you ready, we've broken down what to watch for all 15 teams in the Western Conference: What kind of moves they can make, what we're hearing, front office trade histories and trade restrictions to note.

We've also identified one trade we would like to see from each team between now and the deadline.

Note: Teams have $7.0 million cash to send out and receive in trades unless otherwise noted.

What to watch: Health and power forward

In a period of a year, Dallas reshaped its roster, adding Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Dante Exum, Grant Williams, Derrick Jones Jr., Markieff Morris , Dereck Lively II, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Richaun Holmes.

The new additions have helped the Mavericks go from a team that missed the play-in last season to a team contending for a top-6 seed in the Western Conference.

How Dallas takes the next step is contingent on two factors: health and upgrading the power forward position.