With less than 10 days remaining before the trade deadline, let's have a realistic view for every team based on what executives, agents and players are talking about.

One important ground rule: This is not fantasy basketball. Hypotheticals are a part of putting together every trade in NBA history and are taking place every hour of the day until Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET between teams. But that's different from simply making up a scenario that it's not out of the realm of possibility -- even if it sounds fun.

With that in mind, here's a team-by-team look at what could happen.

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Hawks

Most likely to be traded: Dejounte Murray