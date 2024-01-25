Open Extended Reactions

The NBA recently passed its midway point of the regular season, with every team having played at least 41 of their 82 games. As the Feb. 8 trade deadline and All-Star break approach, it's a good time to take stock of how teams have performed relative to expectations entering the season and which ones need to course correct.

Broadly speaking, a C grade reflects a performance meeting expectations, as evaluated by win-loss record and underlying metrics, including point differential, that are more predictive of how the rest of the season will go. I also considered factors like player development and how teams are set up for postseason success.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers are the three teams exceeding expectations -- earning a straight A grade.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, the Detroit Pistons' record 28-game losing streak earned them the only F. Let's mark in the grades for the other teams in between those extremes.