The 2024 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and while some teams have already been active, there are still plenty of others who need to make moves.

With that in mind, we asked our experts to come up with trades they want to see at the Feb. 8 deadline, whether it's a smaller deal to help a contender fill a hole, or a bigger move that could shake up the entire league.

They worked their magic in the ESPN Trade Machine and came up with six deals they want to see over the next 10 days -- and yes, the Los Angeles Lakers are involved.

Sixers bolster the backcourt

Philadelphia 76ers get: Tyus Jones

Washington Wizards get: Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr., two second-round picks