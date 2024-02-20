Open Extended Reactions

It was an eventful 24 hours for G League Ignite at NBA All-Star Weekend.

On Friday night during the Rising Stars competition, Team Detlef (G League) upset Team Pau (featuring rookies Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller) thanks to a game-winning shot by Ignite prospect Matas Buzelis.

On Saturday morning, Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported that Ignite's Ron Holland would miss the rest of the season with a right thumb injury. And in addressing the media Saturday night, NBA commissioner Adam Silver called into question the long-term future of Ignite because of the emergence of name, image and likeness deals in college basketball.

In the meantime, Ignite has four prospects projected to go in the first round in our latest 2024 NBA mock draft, topped by the recent rise of Buzelis. The 6-foot-10 forward is likely to have more of a platform to showcase his game with Holland sidelined.

ESPN NBA draft insiders Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo look at all things Ignite, including its long-term future and the development of current prospects.

