2024 NBA draft: Making the case for selecting Cody Williams at No. 1

With so much uncertainty surrounding the 2024 NBA draft class, ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo will take a closer look at the prospects in contention to be drafted No. 1 overall.

Colorado freshman Cody Williams has captured the attention of the NBA, growing into a large role for the Buffaloes and showcasing a diverse set of perimeter skills.​​ The younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, Cody has taken a more traditional path onto the draft radar, emerging as a top recruit in high school on his way to eventual one-and-done status. And while he might be more of a sleeper candidate atop the draft, lottery teams will examine his case closely.

Woo breaks down Williams' game, looks at his strengths and weaknesses, and provides a player comp for him moving forward.

Cody Williams | SG/SF | Age: 19.2 | Colorado