The 2025 NBA draft is still 16 months away, but teams already have begun the process of building out files to identify and monitor next year's top prospects.

ESPN NBA draft insider Jonathan Givony has been doing the same for the past few years too, spending considerable time traveling to FIBA junior national team tournaments, college games and practices, elite high school and grassroots showcases, USA Basketball camps, NBA Academy events and other international basketball settings where future lottery picks have been expanding their résumés.

The NBA has gradually loosened rules permitting teams to more closely evaluate the progress of high-school-aged players, making the 2025 NBA draft's elite prospects the most thoroughly scouted crop to this point.

That process will continue this spring with the high school All-Star game circuit -- which includes the McDonald's All American Game, the Nike Hoop Summit and the High School Basketball Nationals -- in March and April.

