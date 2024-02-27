Open Extended Reactions

With the NCAA tournament around the corner, NBA front offices will be focused on the homestretch of the college basketball season.

The draft is still over three months away, but this will be the last chance scouts get to watch NBA prospects in a competitive environment ahead of the NBA combine in mid-May. With a wide-open draft class, there are still plenty of questions that remain ahead of an action-packed March:

Where do UConn's top prospects stand as March arrives? What are the NBA prospects of the top player on the current top team in country? And which mid-major player has a chance to be this year's Brandin Podziemski?

ESPN NBA draft insiders Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo tackle these questions along with the fluctuating age range of this year's draft class in the latest NBA draft notebook.