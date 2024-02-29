With the All-Star Game behind us, we're now a full three weeks removed from the NBA trade deadline, giving us just enough perspective -- and sample size! -- to judge the decisions each team made earlier this month.

Did the Milwaukee Bucks actually address their areas of need? Did the Dallas Mavericks leverage themselves too much? Should the Los Angeles Lakers have been more active?

We looked at all 30 teams and placed them in one of three categories:

1. Winners: Yes, they made the right moves and decisions. They're better now.

2. Losers: Wrong moves, wrong decisions.

3. TBD: Still too early to tell.

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTA | WAS

Yes, they made the right call(s)

New York Knicks

The Knicks didn't even wait until the deadline to make their first move. Instead, five weeks beforehand, they dealt RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa, which transformed New York's offense just as much as it supercharged the defense. And the Knicks were the hottest team in the league for a few weeks afterward, until Anunoby left the lineup due to injury.

So, to make that move then to grab Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from Detroit as bench players? All while not surrendering a single first-round pick in either deal?