          Source: 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall to sign Celtics deal

          What is Tacko Fall's future in the NBA? (1:32)

          Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams project Tacko Fall's NBA prospects. (1:32)

          5:21 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tacko Fall, a 7-foot-6 center from UCF, will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics, a source told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

          Exhibit 10 contracts, introduced in the NBA's most recent collective bargaining agreement, are one-year deals paying the minimum salary. They also can be used for two-way contracts.

          Fall was not selected Thursday night during the NBA draft.

          Fall averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and shot 74 percent from the field over his four-year collegiate career. During his senior season, he posted marks of 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and hit 74.8 percent of his attempts.

          Fall has attracted attention because of his size and because he held his own against Zion Williamson in UCF's one-point loss to Duke in the NCAA tournament.

