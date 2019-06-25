Brees 'passes torch' to Zion with signed jersey

Upon arriving in New Orleans, Zion Williamson is greeted with a Drew Brees framed jersey as a welcome gift. (1:19)

Drew Brees welcomed Zion Williamson to New Orleans with a framed jersey from the quarterback on which he wrote, "Passing the torch to you!"

The New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday tweeted video of Williamson's reaction to receiving the gift that was waiting for him when he arrived in New Orleans.

"Wow, passing the torch. Am I ready to take that on? The city of New Orleans," Williamson says in the video.

The jersey was accompanied by a card that read, "Zion, welcome to the family. Let's dance."

Williamson, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Pelicans in last week's draft, in the video says with excitement that it was the first jersey he had received from a professional athlete.

Williamson had previously posted a picture on his Instagram story of himself in the room with the jersey, but video wasn't released until Tuesday.

The 2019 season will be Brees' 14th with the Saints. He is the NFL's all-time leader with 74,437 passing yards and led New Orleans to its only Super Bowl win in the 2009 season.