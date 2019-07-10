Red Sox release Thornburg to close chapter

Mark Teixeira and Tim Kurkjian reveal their biggest second-half storylines of the 2019 MLB season. (1:13)

Can anyone derail the Dodgers and Yankees? (1:13)

The Boston Red Sox released pitcher Tyler Thornburg on Wednesday, putting an end to his disappointing career with the team.

Thornburg, 30, was acquired at the 2016 winter meetings in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Travis Shaw and minor league prospects Mauricio Dubon, Josh Pennington and Yeison Coca.

The Red Sox envisioned Thornburg as a key piece, a set-up man for closer Craig Kimbrel, and were willing to part with Shaw, who had shown power as a versatile infielder for the Red Sox in 2016.

Thornburg missed the entire 2017 season after being sidelined for thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. He pitched in only 41 games over the next two seasons because of injuries and ineffectiveness. His career with the Red Sox ended with 42 2/3 innings pitched, a 2-0 record and a 6.54 ERA.

Tyler Thornburg appeared in only 41 games over 2 1/2 seasons with the Red Sox. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Shaw, meanwhile, became the Brewers' everyday third baseman, slugging 31 homers in 2017 and 32 in 2018. He has struggled this season, hitting .164 with six homers in 57 games before being sent down to Triple-A on June 28.

Dubon, a middle infielder, made his first major league appearance on Sunday. Dubon was hitting .307 with 14 home runs and 42 runs batted in over 83 games for Triple-A San Antonio this season.