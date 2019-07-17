        <
          Athletes join in on the FaceApp #AgeChallenge

          10:52 PM ET
          • Kelly CohenESPN

          If you ever wanted to know what some of your favorite athletes will look like in 50 years, look no further than Twitter and Instagram today.

          By using FaceApp's old age feature, anyone can see what they'll look like decades from now, and everyone from Steph Curry to Dwyane Wade to JuJu Smith-Schuster to Yasiel Puig joined in on the viral craze. Even some teams participated as well, like the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia Eagles and Vancouver Canucks. Sports power couple P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn gave us a glimpse of what they will look like as elders -- and judging by their looks, the odds are high that the two of them will still be dominant athletes even in their old age.

          Check out some of the best photos and captions below.

          Been #dubnation since day 1 ��

          A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

          This #AgeChallenge is wild ��

          A post shared by ESPN (@espn) on

          Man I don't care what y'all say I'm taking a "Load Management" game off tonight! I've earned it, and my ��'s have too! ������������

          A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

          ������‍♂️ Grandpa Wade huh

          A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

          Too much viagra would send you to the hospital ��

          A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on

          Kevin Popovich ������

          A post shared by @ kevinlove on

          Caption this... please������‍♂️����‍♂️

          A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on

          EVEN AT 75 SHAY SHARPE STILL GOT IT. #NothingGetsOldButClothes #ClubShayShayIsNowAJukeJoint #LookinLikeRayGibson #Life����������������

          A post shared by Shannon Sharpe (@shannonsharpe84) on

