Athletes join in on the FaceApp #AgeChallenge

If you ever wanted to know what some of your favorite athletes will look like in 50 years, look no further than Twitter and Instagram today.

By using FaceApp's old age feature, anyone can see what they'll look like decades from now, and everyone from Steph Curry to Dwyane Wade to JuJu Smith-Schuster to Yasiel Puig joined in on the viral craze. Even some teams participated as well, like the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia Eagles and Vancouver Canucks. Sports power couple P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn gave us a glimpse of what they will look like as elders -- and judging by their looks, the odds are high that the two of them will still be dominant athletes even in their old age.

Check out some of the best photos and captions below.

Here's what our players will look like in their older years... pic.twitter.com/cecLNUygO1 - Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 16, 2019

We bring back an experienced squad ��#AgeChallenge pic.twitter.com/K33xGujA1R - Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) July 16, 2019

We had a witty caption for these photos, but our memory isn't what it used to be.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nT53oZ9MCc - Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 16, 2019

Had to do it. ���� The squad in 50 years... pic.twitter.com/u3J0HDyllE - Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 16, 2019