2019's best athlete Halloween costumes

Athletes are seriously bringing it for Halloween 2019. Some are doing traditional monster costumes. Others are looking to movies for inspiration, showing off as superheroes, villains or memorable comedic roles. A surprising number are dressing up as other athletes entirely. One thing's for certain: These costumes would be contenders at even the most competitive Halloween costume contest. We've got a collection of the best of the best if you're looking for some last-minute costume inspiration. First, DeAndre Hopkins nailed it as Aladdin:
Then Olympic gold-winning skier Lindsey Vonn set the bar for inside jokes, jabbing back at Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty. During an October game against the New Jersey Devils, Gritty had held up a sign that said "Lindsey Could Do Better" with arrows pointing at himself as her fiancé, defensemen P.K. Subban warmed up in front of him.
But Vonn and Subban got the last laugh this week:
But those aren't the only costumes that have been top-notch. Here's the best we've seen:
Washington Wizards point guard John Wall as the Joker from "Batman"
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, as the Joker ("Suicide Squad") with girlfriend Kamiah Adams as Harley Quinn
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham and Packers assistant athletic trainer Nate Weir, as the ALCS viral photo of 5-foot-6 Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve standing next to 6-foot-7 New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
View this post on Instagram
Had to represent @JoseAltuve27 and @TheJudge44 from the ALCS at @packers Halloween party! @astrosbaseball @yankees we are ready for our local tryouts. @weirnathan They call me big red and I hit dingers. #halloween #alcs @starting9 @mlb @mlbcut4 #allrise #josealtuve #gopackgo
LA Clippers forward Paul George as the Night King from "Game of Thrones"
Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin as ... each other
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and wife Angela Price as Gomez and Morticia Addams from "The Addams Family"
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and wife Véronique LaRose as Cousin Itt and Wednesday Addams, also from "The Addams Family"
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler as Ferris from the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"
The Vancouver Canucks as characters from the movie "Shrek," as posted by Brock Boeser
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns as the Joker
Houston Texans linebackers Jacob Martin, Brennan Scarlett, Barkevious Mingo and Whitney Mercilus as the rock band Kiss
"Rock is about finding who you are. You don't necessarily have to play your instrument very well at all. You can just barely get by and you can be in a rock band"‼️ @kissonline #ROCKBOYZ🤟🏾🎸 #rocknroll #rockstarlyfestyle #trapstars #Demon😈 #Catman😼#Spaceman👨🚀 #Starchild💫 #BLISS #blackkiss 🦹🏾♀️💄🎨 @monip10
"Rock is about finding who you are. You don't necessarily have to play your instrument very well at all. You can just barely get by and you can be in a rock band"‼️ @kissonline #ROCKBOYZ🤟🏾🎸 #rocknroll #rockstarlyfestyle #trapstars #Demon😈 #Catman😼#Spaceman👨🚀 #Starchild💫 #BLISS #blackkiss 🦹🏾♀️💄🎨 @monip10
Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas as an Oompa Loompa
Isaiah Thomas really dressed up as an Oompa Loompa for Halloween 😆
(via kayla_jasmin_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jiHMvDMi9V
Isaiah Thomas really dressed up as an Oompa Loompa for Halloween 😆
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and guard Quinn Cook as Thanos and Spiderman
Vegas Golden Knights right winger Mark Stone and girlfriend Hayley Thompson as characters from the movie "Blades of Glory"
The Boston Bruins as characters from the movie "Toy Story 4" (left to right): Charlie Coyle as Jessie, Danton Heinen as Woody, Patrice Bergeron as Buzz Lightyear, Torey Krug as Mr. Potato Head, Brandon Carlo as Hamm, Charlie McAvoy as Alien, David Pastrnak as Rex and Matt Grzelcyk as Forky
To infinity and beyond! 🚀 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/v8jdsrubZ2
To infinity and beyond! 🚀 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/v8jdsrubZ2— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2019
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty as Wonder Woman
Dustin Johnson as Jackie Moon from the movie "Semi-Pro" and fiancée Paulina Gretzky as a Clovers cheerleader from "Bring It On"
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as Harry Potter
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara as Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Professional tennis player Daria Gavrilova as Helga Pataki from the TV show "Hey Arnold!"
Move it football head #heyarnold #halloween2019 pic.twitter.com/degkbjZBiJ— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) October 26, 2019