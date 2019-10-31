        <
          2019's best athlete Halloween costumes

          6:19 AM ET
          • Kelly CohenESPN

          Athletes are seriously bringing it for Halloween 2019. Some are doing traditional monster costumes. Others are looking to movies for inspiration, showing off as superheroes, villains or memorable comedic roles. A surprising number are dressing up as other athletes entirely. One thing's for certain: These costumes would be contenders at even the most competitive Halloween costume contest. We've got a collection of the best of the best if you're looking for some last-minute costume inspiration. First, DeAndre Hopkins nailed it as Aladdin:

          Then Olympic gold-winning skier Lindsey Vonn set the bar for inside jokes, jabbing back at Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty. During an October game against the New Jersey Devils, Gritty had held up a sign that said "Lindsey Could Do Better" with arrows pointing at himself as her fiancé, defensemen P.K. Subban warmed up in front of him.

          But Vonn and Subban got the last laugh this week:

          But those aren't the only costumes that have been top-notch. Here's the best we've seen:

          Washington Wizards point guard John Wall as the Joker from "Batman"

          Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, as the Joker ("Suicide Squad") with girlfriend Kamiah Adams as Harley Quinn

          Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham and Packers assistant athletic trainer Nate Weir, as the ALCS viral photo of 5-foot-6 Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve standing next to 6-foot-7 New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge

          LA Clippers forward Paul George as the Night King from "Game of Thrones"

          The Night King! #GOT

          Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin as ... each other

          Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and wife Angela Price as Gomez and Morticia Addams from "The Addams Family"

          #Halloweenparty2019

          Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and wife Véronique LaRose as Cousin Itt and Wednesday Addams, also from "The Addams Family"

          Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler as Ferris from the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

          The Vancouver Canucks as characters from the movie "Shrek," as posted by Brock Boeser

          Donkayyyyyy

          Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns as the Joker

          🃏🃏🃏

          Houston Texans linebackers Jacob Martin, Brennan Scarlett, Barkevious Mingo and Whitney Mercilus as the rock band Kiss

          Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas as an Oompa Loompa

          Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and guard Quinn Cook as Thanos and Spiderman

          Vegas Golden Knights right winger Mark Stone and girlfriend Hayley Thompson as characters from the movie "Blades of Glory"

          These guys put the bone in Zamboni

          The Boston Bruins as characters from the movie "Toy Story 4" (left to right): Charlie Coyle as Jessie, Danton Heinen as Woody, Patrice Bergeron as Buzz Lightyear, Torey Krug as Mr. Potato Head, Brandon Carlo as Hamm, Charlie McAvoy as Alien, David Pastrnak as Rex and Matt Grzelcyk as Forky

          Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty as Wonder Woman

          It a bird. It a plane. It me, Wonder Gritty.

          Dustin Johnson as Jackie Moon from the movie "Semi-Pro" and fiancée Paulina Gretzky as a Clovers cheerleader from "Bring It On"

          🏀📣

          Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as Harry Potter

          Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara as Beyoncé and Jay-Z

          Jay & Bey.

          Professional tennis player Daria Gavrilova as Helga Pataki from the TV show "Hey Arnold!"

