2019's best athlete Halloween costumes

Athletes are seriously bringing it for Halloween 2019. Some are doing traditional monster costumes. Others are looking to movies for inspiration, showing off as superheroes, villains or memorable comedic roles. A surprising number are dressing up as other athletes entirely. One thing's for certain: These costumes would be contenders at even the most competitive Halloween costume contest. We've got a collection of the best of the best if you're looking for some last-minute costume inspiration. First, DeAndre Hopkins nailed it as Aladdin:

Then Olympic gold-winning skier Lindsey Vonn set the bar for inside jokes, jabbing back at Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty. During an October game against the New Jersey Devils, Gritty had held up a sign that said "Lindsey Could Do Better" with arrows pointing at himself as her fiancé, defensemen P.K. Subban warmed up in front of him.

But Vonn and Subban got the last laugh this week:

But those aren't the only costumes that have been top-notch. Here's the best we've seen:

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall as the Joker from "Batman"

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, as the Joker ("Suicide Squad") with girlfriend Kamiah Adams as Harley Quinn

LA Clippers forward Paul George as the Night King from "Game of Thrones"

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin as ... each other

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and wife Angela Price as Gomez and Morticia Addams from "The Addams Family"

View this post on Instagram #Halloweenparty2019 A post shared by Angela Price (@byangelaprice) on Oct 27, 2019 at 11:16am PDT

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and wife Véronique LaRose as Cousin Itt and Wednesday Addams, also from "The Addams Family"

View this post on Instagram Cousin itt and Wednesday 🎃 👻 There is a very good chance my husband won't let me do his costume next year 😂 A post shared by Veronique Larosee Fleury (@vlarosee) on Oct 28, 2019 at 8:00pm PDT

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler as Ferris from the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

View this post on Instagram "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it." - Ferris A post shared by McKenzie Marcinek (@m__marcinekk) on Oct 26, 2019 at 10:32am PDT

The Vancouver Canucks as characters from the movie "Shrek," as posted by Brock Boeser

View this post on Instagram Donkayyyyyy A post shared by Brock Boeser (@bboeser) on Oct 26, 2019 at 8:15pm PDT

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns as the Joker

View this post on Instagram 🃏🃏🃏 A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns) on Oct 29, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram "Rock is about finding who you are. You don't necessarily have to play your instrument very well at all. You can just barely get by and you can be in a rock band"‼️ @kissonline #ROCKBOYZ🤟🏾🎸 #rocknroll #rockstarlyfestyle #trapstars #Demon😈 #Catman😼#Spaceman👨‍🚀 #Starchild💫 #BLISS #blackkiss 🦹🏾‍♀️💄🎨 @monip10 A post shared by Whitney Mercilus (@merci380) on Oct 29, 2019 at 10:04am PDT

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas as an Oompa Loompa

Isaiah Thomas really dressed up as an Oompa Loompa for Halloween 😆



(via kayla_jasmin_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jiHMvDMi9V — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 29, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and guard Quinn Cook as Thanos and Spiderman

View this post on Instagram Even Thanos and Spider-Man will team up for the kids on Halloween at the #LakeShow! 👾🕷 A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Oct 28, 2019 at 3:57pm PDT

Vegas Golden Knights right winger Mark Stone and girlfriend Hayley Thompson as characters from the movie "Blades of Glory"

View this post on Instagram These guys put the bone in Zamboni A post shared by hayley thompson (@hayleyythompsonn) on Oct 28, 2019 at 9:12pm PDT

To infinity and beyond! 🚀 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/v8jdsrubZ2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2019

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty as Wonder Woman

View this post on Instagram It a bird. It a plane. It me, Wonder Gritty. A post shared by Gritty (@grittynhl) on Oct 26, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

Dustin Johnson as Jackie Moon from the movie "Semi-Pro" and fiancée Paulina Gretzky as a Clovers cheerleader from "Bring It On"

View this post on Instagram 🏀📣 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Oct 28, 2019 at 9:31am PDT

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as Harry Potter

View this post on Instagram This was by far the best Halloween party of the year! Thank you to @bsboze & @nikkihbozeman for making this event happen, and for a great cause! Wish IG would allow more than 10 pictures! 🎃💜🖤 #halloween #costume #ravens A post shared by Heather (@heather_a02) on Oct 29, 2019 at 8:44pm PDT

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara as Beyoncé and Jay-Z

View this post on Instagram Jay & Bey. A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Oct 30, 2019 at 5:10am PDT

Professional tennis player Daria Gavrilova as Helga Pataki from the TV show "Hey Arnold!"