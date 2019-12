How old were you in 2010? A lot has happened in the sports world in the past decade, which comes to a close in just a few short weeks.

Ready for a trip down memory lane? Enjoy these "best of the decade" videos from ESPN on YouTube -- including the top moments from the NBA -- with specific packages featuring LeBron James and Steph Curry -- and highlights from other sports as well.

The best NBA moments of the decade

LeBron James' best moments of the decade

Steph Curry's best moments of the decade

The best college football players of the decade

The best college basketball players of the decade

The best MMA fights of the decade