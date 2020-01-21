Former Saint Joseph's coach Phil Martelli said he is working to get help for Delonte West, one of his former players, after a video appearing to show the former NBA guard rambling while in handcuffs went viral on social media Monday.

Martelli, who coached West and Jameer Nelson for three seasons at Saint Joseph's, responded to a post from Nelson asking for people to keep West in their thoughts.

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help - please read and embrace Jameer's wisdom - we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

In the video, West is sitting shirtless on a curb with his hands behind his back, and he is being questioned about an altercation. West says he was approached by someone with a gun and then goes into an indecipherable rant.

West and Nelson anchored Martelli's Saint Joseph's team that went undefeated in the regular season in 2003-04 before losing to Oklahoma in the Elite Eight.

West, 36, played eight seasons in the NBA, most notably with LeBron James and the Cavaliers in 2007-08 and 2008-09.