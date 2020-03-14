The New York Mets say the father of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Donovan Mitchell Sr. works for the Mets as director of player relations and community outreach.

The younger Mitchell confirmed Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19 after Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, with Gobert's test prompting the league to suspend the season.

The Mets say the elder Mitchell was tested Thursday and a negative result was received Friday night.