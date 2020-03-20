Georgia guard and top NBA draft prospect Anthony Edwards tells Mike Schmitz how he attacks the basket based on positioning of defenders. (22:06)

Georgia Bulldogs freshman guard Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 prospect on ESPN's Draft Board, is entering the NBA draft, he announced Friday on Twitter.

"Georgia will always be my home but I am ready to take my game to the next level and have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft," Edwards said in his post. "I hope I've made you all proud but the work is far from finished.

"Family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans and Georgia, this one's for you. I'm excited for what the future holds and I hope you follow along."

Earlier Friday, Edwards told 24/7 Sports that he deserves to be the top pick in the draft. He is the projected No. 1 pick in the latest mock draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

"I think I should go No. 1, no doubt," Edwards told 24/7 Sports. "That's the only place I think I should go."

Edwards has also signed with Octagon Basketball, the agency tweeted Friday. The firm also represents Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry, among others.

Edwards, a versatile shooting guard, averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs this season.

The 6-foot-5 freshman excelled in SEC play. In one four-game stretch, Edwards scored 36 points against South Carolina, 32 against Florida, 29 against Texas A&M and 26 against Arkansas.

The 18-year-old native of Atlanta has shown playmaking ability and good defensive skills

"I just feel like I got the physical tools," Edwards told 24/7. "I feel like my body frame is already there and I'm going to stay in the gym and continue to get better.

"I thought I was going to be a football star. But I gave it my all and started working hard. I locked in and I guess we're here now."