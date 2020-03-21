Wendell Moore Jr. gets out in transition and throws the perfect bounce pass to Tre Jones for the layup. (0:18)

Moore threads the needle to Jones for the layup (0:18)

Duke point guard Tre Jones -- the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year -- will enter the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Saturday.

Jones, who was also voted the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, is a projected first-round pick, according to ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

The sophomore will be part of what's expected to be a deep draft class of point guards. He's the younger brother of Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, who also played for Duke.

Tre Jones averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Blue Devils this season. He shot 42.3% from the floor and 36.1% on 3-pointers.