Devin Vassell gets a steal, takes it the length of the court and sidesteps for a nice FSU layup. (0:21)

Florida State guard Devin Vassell, projected as a potential first-round pick, has declared his eligibility for the NBA draft.

Vassell announced on social media on Monday that he would be leaving the Seminoles. Vassell is projected as the 19th-best available player on ESPN's draft board.

"What an incredible two years, Nole Family," he wrote. "It is with a heart full of gratitude that I am entering my name in the 2020 NBA Draft. I'll never forget the amazing ride of these last two years, and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

The 6-foot-7 guard led FSU in scoring with 12.7 points per game and also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game for the ACC regular-season champion Seminoles.

Vassell, 19, is seen as a strong defender with the ability to get blocks and steals, and he has an impressive vertical and wingspan.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25, but following worldwide suspensions of basketball activities amid the coronavirus outbreak, NBA front-office executives and others in the industry told ESPN they are bracing for the potential impact of a delayed 2020 draft with a heavily reduced pre-draft process.