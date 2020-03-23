University of Minnesota sophomore forward/center Daniel Oturu plans to enter the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Monday.

Oturu is considered a frontcourt prospect with the potential to be selected in the first round of the draft in June. He is ranked as the 36th overall prospect in ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony's most recent top 100 prospect rankings.

Oturu averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Golden Gophers and received first-team All-Big 10 defensive team and second-team All-Big 10 honors.

He shot 56% from the floor.