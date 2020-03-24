Tyrese Haliburton pulls up from deep and drills a clutch 3 to give the Cyclones a nine-point lead over Seton Hall. (0:19)

Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton is entering the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Haliburton, the No. 7 prospect in the ESPN Top 100, emerged as one of the draft class' elite point guard prospects.

Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Cyclones. Despite his season being cut short because of a fractured wrist in February, Haliburton established himself as one of the most intelligent, versatile and efficient playmakers in the country.

Haliburton is a career 43% 3-point shooter in college.

Considered a mid-major recruit for much of his high school career, Haliburton made a rapid ascent in his game to become a likely NBA lottery pick. He took advantage of an injury to Iowa State's starting point guard as a freshman and eventually emerged on NBA radars with a strong showing at the FIBA U19 World Cup last summer, leading Team USA to a gold medal.