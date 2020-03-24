The group that owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils has reversed course on a controversial decision to cut employees' pay, announcing Tuesday that it will "be paying these employees their full salaries."

Josh Harris, the founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the 76ers and Devils, said in a statement that "I apologize for getting this wrong."

"Our commitment has been to do our best to keep all of our employees working through this very difficult situation," Harris said. "As part of an effort to do that we asked salaried employees to take a temporary 20% pay cut while preserving everyone's full benefits -- and keeping our 1500 hourly workers paid throughout the regular season.

"After listening to our staff and players, it's clear that was the wrong decision. We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salaries. This is an extraordinary time in our world -- unlike any most of us have ever lived through before -- and ordinary business decisions are not enough to meet the moment. To our staff and fans, I apologize for getting this wrong."

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment notified salaried, full-time employees Monday they would be subject to temporary pay cuts of up to 20% and will be moving to a four-day work week as a result of the ongoing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.