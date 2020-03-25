Alabama Crimson Tide star guard Kira Lewis and and teammate John Petty were among four college players who declared for the NBA draft Tuesday.

"Based on feedback that they get, they both may leave," Alabama coach Nate Oats said, according to the Birmingham News. "We're planning on possibly not having either of them back."

Lewis was named a first-team All-SEC selection after averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He is ranked as the 25th overall prospect in ESPN's top 100 prospect rankings.

Petty was named second-team All-SEC after posting 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from 3-point range. He is ranked 57th in the ESPN 100.

"I think Kira and John both had really good years," Oats said. "They're both All-SEC players. But I think they both need to have some good workouts to get themselves where they want to be, and we just don't know when those [workouts] are going to be. Once I think we get through this initial social distancing and knowing when anything can start back up, I think we'll have a better idea on some of that type of stuff."

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, the Big Ten Defensive player of the year and No. 50 prospect in the ESPN 100, also announced he will enter the NBA draft in a message on his twitter account.

"With the support of my family and coaches I have decided to test the waters and will enter my name in the 2020 NBA Draft. It is important for me to gather as much information as possible before making this decision. Throughout the process I will be keeping my college eligibility."

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle told CBS Sport's Jon Rothstein that junior power forward Tyler Bey will enter the draft. Bey is the Pac-12 defensive player of the year and the No. 35 ranked prospect in the ESPN 100. Bey will test the waters and "keep all options open," according to Rothstein.