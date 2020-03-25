Stars around globe lend support to medical world

LeBron James sends a heartfelt message to the women and men at UCLA Health, who are working during the coronavirus outbreak. (0:48)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James taped a message of support and gratitude for UCLA health care workers Wednesday, joining a trend of athletes finding ways to support medical staffers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

Athletes from around the world, from Pete Alonso to Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Stephen Curry, are expressing direct support and putting their dollars behind medical professionals during this international health crisis.

Some athletes are raising money to directly support medical professionals on the front lines of the outbreak while others are recording videos of support, donating protective equipment to hospitals and feeding hospital staffs working overtime.

James recorded a thank-you message for the UCLA medical staff, as Los Angeles County has reported more than 660 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The UCLA medical staff has been tasked with treating many of those patients while trying to contain the spread of the virus.

"I just want to let you know that ya'll hard work and ya'll dedication does not go unnoticed," James said. "The James Gang family here thanks you guys and hopefully we can get back on our feet and we can get back to our everyday lives very soon.

"... I just want to say thank you once again. Like I said, do not think for one second that you guys are not recognized, that you guys are going unnoticed. The time and commitment you guys are putting in is truly commendable and remarkable."

Ibrahimovic, who is now playing for A.C. Milan in Serie A after formerly playing for the LA Galaxy of the MLS, has started fundraising campaigns.

The soccer superstar opened a GoFundMe for Humanitas hospitals in Italy. The country has had more than 53,000 reported cases of coronavirus and more than 5,400 deaths, surpassing China for the country with the highest death toll.

In six days, the fundraising totals on Ibrahimovic's pages have exceeded $300,000.

"Italy has always given me so much, and in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love," said Ibrahimovic, who's previously played for Juventus in Serie A.

"It's a serious issue, and we need concrete help that is not just about a video," Ibrahimovic said in a video tweeted in both English and Italian. "I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away."

Alonso, the first baseman for the New York Mets, sent individualized, personal video messages to doctors and nurses, thanking them for their sacrifices during the outbreak. In the video, Alonso says that the current pandemic has given him new appreciation for the simple freedom of playing baseball.

"I just want to thank you so much for all the time and effort that you're putting into this," Alonso said. "Thank you on behalf of everybody because you're part of a bigger picture and trying to help prevent this disease. Thank you for keeping everybody safe and providing protection for everybody if you're on the front line. Thank you and as always, let's go Mets!"

UFC superstar Conor McGregor pledged to purchase more than 1 million euros worth of protective gear for hospitals in Ireland battling the coronavirus pandemic. McGregor posted a text exchange with Irish politician Paschal Donohue in which he delineated his support plan.

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

"Today I am purchasing myself, €1 million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region," McGregor said. "Our most affected region, to this date. ...

"Where would we be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May god bless over them and keep them safe."

Curry, meanwhile, on Thursday is scheduled to host a conversation on Instagram Live with Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading experts on the coronavirus pandemic and a top medical advisor to President Donald Trump during the White House's response to the international crisis.

Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let's get it! pic.twitter.com/7DC0dty6u6 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 25, 2020

"We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread," Curry wrote on his Twitter feed on March 15. "There's a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let's protect each other!"

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached out to their local communities and delivered more than 400 pizzas from two local pizzerias to the staff at Allegheny General Hospital, and Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo teamed up with local Chicago restaurants to feed the staff at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Florida, with nearly 700 meals donated.

Seriously. Our guys are the best.



Bucs players buy 400 pizzas for hospital workers

READ: https://t.co/8OkWOdGJHM pic.twitter.com/Q3BcDfYSsH — Pirates (@Pirates) March 23, 2020

Thank you Happy Camper Pizzeria for keeping my @LurieChildrens Family well fed today. These pics are making me crave some Chicago pizza. pic.twitter.com/VYRvr96vCq — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 23, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns pledged $100,000 in donations last week to help the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota get more tests for the coronavirus to the public. On Tuesday night, Towns took to Instagram to share the news that his mom had been placed in a medically-induced coma as a result of the virus.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid also pledged to donate $500,000 to COVID-19 medical relief efforts.

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward and his wife Erin expressed gratitude for first responders and health care workers.

"On behalf of the Woodward family, we'd like to thank all of the first responders and healthcare workers all across the country and especially in the great state of Texas," Woodward said.

Soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola all made donations worth €1 million to help overburdened health care systems deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo's donation went towards buying equipment for the ICY at Lisbon's Santa Maria Hospital, while Messi and Guardiola's contributions went towards the health efforts in Spain, the second-most affected country in Europe after Italy.