Georgetown sophomore Mac McClung is entering the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Sunday.

"I have declared for the 2020 NBA Draft while also maintaining eligibility," McClung told ESPN in a text message. "I have submitted my form to the Undergraduate Advisory Committee, and sent in paperwork to the league office. I have also signed with an NBA/NCAA certified agent which gives me an opportunity to go through this process while also maintaining eligibility."

McClung was in the midst of a breakout sophomore year, averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 27 minutes per game before a foot injury derailed his season in late January, causing him to play just 21 games. He was named to the Big East's all-freshman team last season.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound McClung has drawn a huge following on social media with over 700,000 followers on Instagram thanks to his explosive dunks, deep pull-up 3-pointers and fiery on-court demeanor. He achieved online celebrity already in high school by eclipsing Allen Iverson's career scoring record in the state of Virginia, as well from several highlight reel finishes that went viral.

If a real NBA pre-draft process actually materializes, something that is currently in doubt, McClung will likely get his fair share of private workout invitations from teams looking to project how his athleticism and shooting range translate to the professional game.

"I'm back in Gate City, Virginia," McClung said. "The last two weeks has been crazy for everyone and I hope everyone is staying safe. I have used this time to continue taking care of my body, eating healthy, and staying in shape, while adhering to the CDC recommendations.

"Going through this NBA pre-draft process with all the unknown is very challenging for me. Not knowing if I will have the opportunity to work out for teams, or the status of the NBA combine make this process different. I understand that the NBA draft process will be different this year given the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. I am looking forward to getting feedback from NBA teams, as well as give NBA teams an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level. I feel as if I have an obligation with the platform I have to remind people the importance of 'social distancing' and staying home as much as possible."