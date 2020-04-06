Lottery prospect Tyrese Maxey of Kentucky speaks with The Undefeated senior NBA writer Marc Spears about the decision to enter the draft. (1:51)

Kentucky freshman Tyrese Maxey declared for the 2020 NBA draft on Monday.

"My thoughts were that we would be playing for a national championship [today]," Maxey told ESPN. "Although we're unable to do that due to what our country is experiencing, I felt like this was the day to declare for the draft to make it as special as I thought today would be."

THE GREATEST TRADITION... THANK YOU #BBN FOR EMBRACING ME... FOREVER A WILDCAT!!! pic.twitter.com/UCGsGE9X4c — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) April 6, 2020

Maxey is the No. 8 prospect in the ESPN Top 100. He averaged 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his lone season with the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-3 guard burst onto the college scene with 26 points in an opening night win over then-No. 1 Michigan State at Madison Square Garden.

Maxey's scoring ability was on full display during a Dec. 28 overtime win against then-No. 3 Louisville. He had 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting (4-of-5 from the 3-point line). He showed his versatility in a Jan. 7 win over Georgia with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Garland, Texas, native was a McDonald's All American in 2019. He joins the likes of Brandon Knight, Devin Booker and De'Aaron Fox as players who spent one season in coach John Calipari's backcourt before vaulting to the NBA.

Calipari tweeted Monday about challenging Maxey: