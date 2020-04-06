Stanford's Tyrell Terry comes off the screen and drains the 3-pointer while getting fouled. (0:18)

Stanford freshman guard Tyrell Terry plans to enter the 2020 NBA draft, sources tell ESPN.

Terry is the No. 20-ranked freshman prospect on ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony's list of top 100 prospects.

Terry, a native of Minneapolis, is considered one of the best young shooters in the country. He shot nearly 41% on 3-pointers and 89% on free throws this season for Stanford.

Terry can still return to college basketball if he doesn't sign with an agent and notifies the NBA before June 3. That date is subject to change based on the NBA's plans for the June 25 NBA draft in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.