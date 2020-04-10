Josh Green grabs the rebound off the missed free throw and goes coast-to-coast for the one-handed jam. (0:27)

Arizona freshman Josh Green is entering the 2020 NBA draft, he announced Friday.

With his 6-foot-10 wingspan and 210-pound frame, Green is considered an ideal NBA wing prospect thanks to his athletic ability, defensive versatility and 3-point shooting.

"Whereas I know I have still have so much more to learn, I feel as though my time at the University of Arizona has helped me prepare to take the next step to reach one of my goals of making it to the NBA," Green told ESPN.

The No. 21 prospect in ESPN's best available players, Green averaged 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Wildcats this season while shooting 36% from 3-point range.

Green finished the season on a strong note, posting 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals against Washington in the Pac-12 tournament in front of a host of NBA general managers. That was one of the last games on the schedule before the rest of the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know without a doubt I can bring a work ethic and motivation to do whatever it takes to become the best player I can be, and help the team wherever needed," Green told ESPN. "I feel like I can bring a defensive intensity and the ability to guard several positions. Offensively, I thrive in transition, can hit the open shot, make the right pass, and make whatever play it takes to win the game. I'm already working hard at other areas to help me make a bigger impact."

Green is the third Arizona freshman to enter this year's draft, following teammates Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji. The trio combined for 55% of the team's scoring this past season.

Can't wait for the next chapter... pic.twitter.com/JXdGYmd0Vr — Josh Green (@josh_green6) April 10, 2020

A McDonald's All American and two-time participant at the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit, Green is a well-known to NBA talent evaluators. He first emerged on NBA radar screens at the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Los Angeles in February 2018, where he performed as arguably the event's top prospect. He won the Geico national championship with IMG Academy as a high school senior, being named tournament MVP after scoring 19 points in the final.

Green comes from a basketball family, with both parents having played professionally in his native Australia, and his brother Jay Green was on scholarship this season at UNLV. Josh received his first call-up to represent Australia's senior national team as a 17-year-old as part of the World Cup qualifying campaign, and he was a candidate to make his debut for the Boomers at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The Games were postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.

"Right now, I'm back at home, enjoying being with my family," Green told ESPN. "In terms of basketball, I'm controlling what I can control by running, working out with my trainer, lifting weights at home and taking care of my body. It was a disappointing way to end the season, but after a couple of days break I was ready to get back into it."