Kentucky sophomore Immanuel Quickley is entering the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Monday.

"I've decided to forgo my remaining eligibility by declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft and signing with an agent," Quickley wrote to ESPN. "I want to thank Coach Cal, the entire UK coaching staff and administration, my brothers/teammates, and Big Blue Nation for all your love and support the past two years. I'm grateful for everyone that helped me along my journey."

Quickley, the No. 58 prospect in the ESPN Top 100, emerged as one of the top guards in college basketball, winning SEC player of the year honors. He averaged 18.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in conference play, shooting 48% from 3 and 92% from the free throw line.

Kentucky won the SEC regular season championship at 15-3, but saw its conference and NCAA tournament hopes dashed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It saddens me that my brothers and I were not able to compete for the national championship due to circumstances beyond our control," Quickley wrote to ESPN.

Quickley was highly regarded entering Kentucky. He was a McDonald's All American and four-time participant at USA Basketball camps, winning a gold medal at the FIBA U17 World Cup and bronze at the U19 World Cup. After playing point guard early in his career, Quickley largely came off the bench as a freshman behind Ashton Hagans and Tyler Herro, and spent much of his time off the ball as a sophomore as part of a three-guard lineup with Hagans and projected lottery pick Tyrese Maxey.

Quickley has good size for a guard at 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan that helped him emerge as one of the best defenders in the college game. His ability to slow down guards, wings and forwards alike was a key part of the Wildcats' success this season, along with his excellent perimeter shooting. NBA teams will likely want to get a better feel for Quickley's playmaking and shot-creation ability operating on the ball in private team workouts, a role they didn't get to see enough of in his time at Kentucky.

"I think I fit in very well at the NBA level," Quickley told ESPN. "I shot 48% from 3 in the SEC this season, and that obviously translates to the NBA game, whether it's catch-and-shoot or shooting off the dribble. At 6-3 with a 6-10 wingspan, my length and toughness allow me to both guard positions. I am a tenacious defender, which I know will be a trait that NBA coaches gravitate toward. Lastly, I am sure that my strong work ethic will pay off, and whatever situation I get to, I will be able to succeed."

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25, but following worldwide suspensions of basketball activities amid the coronavirus outbreak, NBA teams are lobbying the league office to postpone the date to August in order to salvage the pre-draft process, ESPN reported Friday. Private workouts and a combine would likely be beneficial to a player like Quickley who is hoping to show teams he is worthy of being a first-round pick operating in a different role than the one he was asked to play at Kentucky.

"I'm at home with my family. I have been working out alone and praying for all those affected by the virus," Quickley told ESPN. "The pre-draft process is unknown. I am getting in the best shape and working out alone. I'll be ready for whatever happens. All I can do is control how I respond to situations. My expectation is for me to be ready no matter what is going on.

"I am taking social distancing seriously. I feel there is a level of responsibility we all must share for each other. We are all connected with each other and we must respect and care for one another. What's going on in the world has definitely slowed down everything. I'm sure we will get through this and come out better."