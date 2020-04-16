Jalen Green, the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 high school class, has started to inform college suitors that he plans to enter the NBA/G League's professional pathway program, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

He has planned a formal announcement on social media at 1 p.m. ET.

The G League professional pathway was launched in October 2018 as a program that paid $125,000 to prospects as an alternative to college basketball. Green will be joining an enhanced version of that program, sources said.

Green, a native of Fresno, California, won gold medals with USA Basketball at the FIBA U17 and U19 World Championship in 2018 and 2019. He is expected to be one of the front-runners to become the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Auburn, Memphis, Oregon, Florida State, USC and Fresno State were some of the college programs vying for Green's commitment.