Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego said he thinks some players could need "multiple weeks'' to get back into true basketball shape if the NBA decides to return to action this season.

The league hasn't played games in nearly six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Borrego said unlike when there was a lockout -- and players gathered routinely for 5-on-5 pickup games in gyms -- he knows some players who don't have access to a court to work on basketball-specific drills.

The Hornets staff is monitoring players and helping them with their conditioning remotely during the lockdown, but Borrego cautioned that the league needs to be "very careful'' not to rush back too soon because "nobody wants to get hurt or injured in this time.''

Borrego said when players return to practice, they'll be monitored individually by the training staff to determine their physical condition.