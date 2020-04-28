Jeff Borzello breaks down Daishen Nix choosing to decommit from UCLA in order to sign with the G League pathway program. (0:56)

Five-star point guard Daishen Nix is decommitting from UCLA and signing with the new G League pathway program, the league announced Tuesday.

"I think it was the right thing for me because it was a family thing and a myself thing," Nix told the Los Angeles Times. "Playing in G League is basically getting me ready for the NBA draft. It's just one step below the NBA."

Nix's discussions with the G League took place over the past few days, sources told ESPN.

Nix is the third player to join the G League from the 2020 class, following No. 1 prospect Jalen Green and five-star forward Isaiah Todd, both of whom made the decision earlier this month. Nix is the first player to renege on a signed letter of intent to join the G League.

Nix was ranked No. 20 in the ESPN 100 for 2020 and is No. 12 in ESPN's most recent 2021 mock draft.

Former G League president Malcolm Turner told ESPN's Jonathan Givony in October 2018 -- when the professional pathway was initially created -- that the league would not pursue players already committed to colleges.

Nix, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Trinity International School (Nevada), signed with UCLA in November after committing in August. He chose the Bruins over Kentucky, Maryland, Alabama and Kansas.

He was UCLA coach Mick Cronin's first commitment since being named the Bruins' coach in April 2019. Nix was expected to start at point guard next season.