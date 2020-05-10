Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, plans to skip college and play professionally in Europe to prepare for the NBA.

Alex Antetokounmpo, who graduated from Dominican High School in Wisconsin, told EuroHoops.net of his plans Saturday. He had reportedly received offers to play at DePaul, Ohio and Green Bay.

"I am examining my options. I have a few choices from the States, but I have decided to play in Europe," he told the website. "I want to become a pro as soon as possible. I was born and raised in Europe, I know European basketball, and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club. I will have to train and compete against grown men, I will experience strong competition and pressure, and I will evolve on every level."

Alex Antetokounmpo averaged 20 points and 7 rebounds per game as a senior at Dominican High School this season. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Alex Antetokounmpo moved to the Milwaukee area from Greece in 2013, when Giannis was a rookie with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo isn't ranked in the 2020 ESPN 100. He was twice a first-team all-state selection and averaged 20 points and 7 rebounds per game during his senior season.

He will be eligible for the NBA draft beginning in 2021. He told EuroHoops.net that playing in Europe "will really help me in my plan to prepare myself in the best possible way. So when I feel ready to take the next step, I will be totally prepared for the NBA."

If he makes it to the NBA, he would become the fourth Antetokounmpo brother to do so. Giannis and Thanasis both play for the Bucks, while Kostas plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.