Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk has been reinstated following his suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug program.

Monk's suspension began Feb. 26 and was set to continue until he was determined to be in full compliance with the program.

"That's been a while now," Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Monday of Monk's suspension ending. "He went through his program, and my understanding was he was reinstated as soon as possible. He has been in our facility and participated in all team activities.

"Whenever we can resume some [group] activity, hopefully on a formal basis, he'll be there."

The Hornets are one of the teams left out of the NBA's 22-team regular-season resumption in Orlando, Florida.

Monk, a third-year reserve from Kentucky, was averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game before his suspension.

"We welcome him back, and we move forward," coach James Borrego told reporters Monday. "Malik is ready to move forward. Obviously we haven't been on the court with him; he's been in our facility, which is a positive, but we welcome him back and we have work to do this summer and I know he's ready to do it."

Monk has played in 191 games in his career, with one start.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.