Canadian five-star recruit Karim Mane has elected to sign with an agent and keep his name in the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Thursday.

Despite only recently graduating high school, Mane, a guard, is eligible for the draft as an international player who satisfies the NBA's age requirement, having turned 19 in May 2019.

"I want to thank all the schools that recruited me over the last couple of years," Mane told ESPN. "Today I'm blessed to let the world know that I decided to pursue my dreams and remain in the 2020 NBA draft."

Mane, the No. 63 draft prospect in ESPN's top 100 rankings, had a breakout showing at the FIBA U19 World Championship in Greece last summer, solidifying himself as one of the top long-term prospects at the event.

"I feel very confident in the feedback I've been getting from NBA teams and with all the interviews I've been doing," he told ESPN. "I also know myself and know that it what the best move for my growth and potential."

Mane, considered a five-star prospect by ESPN's recruiting analysts, had narrowed down his list of college scholarship offers to a group that included Marquette, Michigan State, Memphis, DePaul and Pittsburgh. He was likely the last immediate impact player still left for colleges to recruit for the upcoming season.

Mane has strong physical tools for a guard prospect, measuring 6-foot-6 in shoes with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, a chiseled frame and impressive athleticism. He received an invite to represent Canada at the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit in April, which could have given him great momentum heading into the NBA draft had the showcase not been canceled.

Mane said he has conducted Zoom interviews with "over 15" NBA teams thus far.

The NBA draft was originally scheduled for June 25, but following worldwide suspensions of basketball activities amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA elected to postpone it to Oct. 16.

NBA front offices have been preparing to make decisions about prospects without a traditional pre-draft process -- which typically includes access to private workouts, a draft combine or pro days -- due to the limitations likely to be in place because of the risks associated with the pandemic, particularly commercial travel.