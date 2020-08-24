Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among those across sports on Monday to address the police shooting of a Black man identified as Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Protests have formed in the state after the shooting, which occurred Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Officers responding to a domestic disturbance shot Blake in the back seven times as he tried to enter his vehicle. Video of the incident was distributed on social media and recently shared by Blake's attorney, Ben Crump.

Blake has been hospitalized in serious condition.

James, in retweeting Crump's message, wrote, "And y'all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This s--- is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE"

Across the NFL, as training camps continued, several stars also posted reaction, including a pair of New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, with the former writing, "Attempted murder.. I pray he survives."

Stop killing unarmed black people. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 24, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu retweeted Thomas' post, and also reacted through his Twitter page, asking "why can't 3 officers subdue one male?"

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who like James is in the midst of the first round of the NBA playoffs in Florida, also reacted on Twitter, saying "F THE GAMES AND PLAYOFFS!!! THIS IS SICK AND IS A REAL PROBLEM WE DEMAND JUSTICE!"

James and the Lakers will meet Portland in Game 4 tonight. Mitchell and the Jazz resume their series vs. Denver on Tuesday.