        <
        >

          Sports world reacts to death of Chadwick Boseman

          play
          Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Victor Oladipo's 'Black Panther' dunk (0:42)

          Flashback to the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest, when the late Chadwick Boseman assisted Victor Oladipo moments before his "Black Panther" tribute dunk. (0:42)

          11:10 PM ET
          • Eddie Maisonet III

          Chadwick Boseman, the star of "Black Panther," died on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

          Boseman, who portrayed baseball icon Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film "42," died on the same day as Major League Baseball's annual celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, in honor of the color barrier-breaking Brooklyn Dodgers star, with every player wearing Robinson's No. 42.

          "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement read from Boseman's official Twitter account. "It was the honor of his life to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

          The sporting world responded in droves to the news of Boseman's death, with MLB and NBA players reacting on Twitter and sharing their appreciation for the actor.

          Major League Baseball and its stars including Adam Jones and Marcus Stroman showed their love for Boseman and his legacy in telling the story of Robinson.

          Boseman had a strong connection to the NBA, including being a judge and an impromptu participant in the 2018 slam dunk contest. Victor Oladipo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Love and Trae Young were among the many NBA stars who took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the actor.

          Other stars from across the sporting world from the WWE to the UFC, from the NFL to the NHL, also went to social media to express their condolences and share the impact the actor had on their lives.

          The Cleveland Browns remembered Boseman for his role playing Vontae Mack in "Draft Day." Also, the Denver Broncos highlighted Boseman's role in "The Express," in which he portrayed five-time Pro Bowler and Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little.

          MORE: Victor Oladipo on that "Black Panther" mask and how he passes the time on the team plane