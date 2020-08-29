Clifford Robinson, a former NBA All-Star and the 1993 Sixth Man of the Year, has died at the age of 53, the UConn Huskies confirmed Saturday on Twitter.

Robinson, known for his trademark headband, spent 18 seasons in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets. He made the 1994 NBA All-Star Game and was named to two NBA All-Defensive second teams while averaging 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 1,380 career games -- the 13th-most in NBA history.

Robinson also won an NIT title at UConn, which retired his No. 00 in 2007.

The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff's family at this difficult time 🙏



Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020

"He was our first great player," former UConn coach Jim Calhoun told Hearst Media. "He came from a difficult background in Buffalo, I watched him evolve as a man. ... He was a good man, had a great career, and was instrumental in a lot of the great things that happened at UConn."