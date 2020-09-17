Vince Carter breaks down what to expect in the Western Conference finals between the Lakers and Nuggets. (1:33)

Eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter has signed a multiyear contract with ESPN to serve as an NBA and college basketball analyst, it was announced Thursday.

Carter retired this past season, ending a 22-year career in March when the league suspended play because of the coronavirus pandemic. Carter's Atlanta Hawks had the league's fourth-worst record at the time and were not among the eight teams included in the NBA's restart.

Carter previously appeared on several ESPN platforms as a guest analyst prior to his recent retirement.

Carter is 19th in NBA history in scoring and was the league's Rookie of the Year in 1999. He averaged 16.7 points per game and played for eight different teams, most notably the Raptors and Nets.

Considered one of greatest dunkers in basketball history, Carter won the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in 2000. He also made NBA history earlier this year when he became the first player to appear in at least one game in four different decades.