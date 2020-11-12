Tracking every new uniform release for the 2020-21 NBA season

Nick Friedell breaks down the questions surrounding the Warriors as they look to rebuild their dynasty. (2:27)

How the Warriors plan to rebuild their dynasty (2:27)

The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching, with play scheduled to begin on Dec. 22. As teams prepare for the upcoming campaign, many will be wearing new threads on the court.

Nike and Jordan Brand have been unveiling their new looks across the league throughout the offseason, as various franchises will see their uniform palettes refreshed.

Teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors will wear completely new uniform sets to start the season, while others will show off new City and Throwback Edition uniforms on select days.

Check back here for the latest uniform updates as they're released by the teams.

Grade 'A' NBA Mock Draft -- Our experts' perfect picks

New City Edition uniforms

Phoenix Suns

Black is back in Phoenix as the Suns took design cues from Deandre Ayton and Kelly Oubre Jr. for their City Edition "The Valley" uniforms for 2020-21.

The Suns' City Edition jersey features a pixelated desert sunset that also forms the broad outline of Camelback Mountain. NBA

The jersey features a pixelated desert sunset that also forms the broad outline of Camelback Mountain, a fixture on the landscape of the greater Phoenix area.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets will pay homage to the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, and their history in two ways with their City Edition uniforms.

Here is the new Charlotte Hornets City Edition uniforms that'll be worn

during the 2020-21 NBA season. pic.twitter.com/KMJk6QS5P0 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 11, 2020

Charlotte will wear mint to represent the city being the home of the first U.S. branch mint, along with gold and granite accents to represent the Carolina Gold Rush of the early 1800s.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia's new City Edition uniform for the 2020-21 season will feature black as the primary color, the first time the 76ers will wear black since the 2008-09 season.

"I love 'em," Allen Iverson said after seeing the Sixers' City Edition jerseys designed by Ben Simmons. NBA

Zach Lowe spoke with Ben Simmons, who helped design the new uniforms; Simmons mentioned that his inspiration for the jerseys was to honor Sixers legend Allen Iverson.

Orlando Magic

The Magic pay respect to the state of Florida's official fruit and the team's iconic throwback uniforms with their City Edition uniforms.

The Magic dropped some new threads too 🍊 👀



(📸: @OrlandoMagic) pic.twitter.com/L52VGw5eJa — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 10, 2020

Orlando will wear white as a primary color while featuring orange pinstripes and "ORL" across the chest.

Golden State Warriors

The "We Believe" era of the Warriors gets the City Edition treatment for the 2020-21 season, as the franchise will put "Oakland" on its uniforms for the first time in team history.

Oakland is and will always be a part of our team's identity.



"Oakland Forever," presented by @Rakuten, is a nod to the We Believe era and its turning point in Oakland's basketball history.



To honor the Town, we partnered with Nike to put a spin on these classic uniforms. pic.twitter.com/d7nUAJLbzM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 2, 2020

The "Oakland Forever" jerseys are inspired by the franchise's look from 1997 to 2010, as the uniforms became iconic after the Warriors upset the No. 1 seed Dallas Mavericks in six games in 2007.

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta partnered with the estate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the NBA, the National Basketball Players Association and Nike on the release of its 2020-21 MLK Nike City Edition uniform.

The Hawks will debut a new alternate jersey next season honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Profits from the jersey sales will be donated to the Atlanta community. Atlanta Hawks

The black, old gold and white colorway is a nod to King's membership in the first Black Greek-letter fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers unveiled their City Edition design, which pays homage to the team's home state of Oregon. According to the team, "the uniform celebrates the unique beauty of Oregon's landscape as well as acknowledging and honoring the tribal nations throughout what is now considered Oregon who have called this land their home from the beginning."

The lead design element is earth tone colors, representing the beautiful landscape of Oregon.



For the first time in team history, "Oregon" is stitched across the chest displaying the pride for our state using the font from the iconic sign. https://t.co/vGvBRBkVw5 pic.twitter.com/lo2BCEl4IP — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 29, 2020

With "Oregon" stitched across the chest of the uniform in an iconic font, the earth-tone colors were chosen to represent the "beautiful landscape of Oregon."

Sacramento Kings

New Sacramento Kings Uniforms Created with History Behind Every Stitch » https://t.co/Lzf5EpIRUz pic.twitter.com/sQFZoycEIA — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 9, 2020

The Kings decided to pay homage to four previous eras in one look, as their City Edition uniforms will highlight their 1985 baby blues, 1994 checker alternates, 2000 black away set and the recent 2019 red "Sactown" City Edition uniform.

New throwbacks for Brooklyn and Memphis

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are bringing back a classic '90s look with their uniforms and a new court for the 2020-21 NBA season. Brooklyn will sport a red, white and blue uniform with a tie-dye pattern that will be matched with a new floor in the Barclays Center.

A little bit of Jersey in BK 🔵🔴 x ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9PyPQ8sZ2P — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 2, 2020

The look pays homage to the 1990-97 Nets, with players such as Drazen Petrovic, Kenny Anderson and Derrick Coleman popularizing it during the team's New Jersey days.

30 years ago the New Jersey Nets found a new look. This year, the Brooklyn Nets are paying homage to a classic.



🔴🔵 x ⚫️⚪️ | https://t.co/EnypcpOo5h pic.twitter.com/BCXqRP1eqg — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 14, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will also flash a throwback look with their uniforms and on the court in celebration of the franchise's 20th season in Memphis, Tennessee.

The black uniforms feature the familiar red, turquoise and white with "Memphis" across the chest.

Three teams get uniform overhauls

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets will have new Association and Icon Edition uniforms featuring the double-pinstripe look they wore from 1997 to 2002.

The front of the Hornets' Icon jersey features a look similar to what the franchise used from 1997 to 2002. Charlotte Hornets

The white Association Edition features teal elements with purple accents, while the teal Icon Edition has white elements with purple accents.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks will rock a new uniform set for the 2020-21 season, inspired by the franchise's signature colors and history in Atlanta since 1968.

"Oooooh hoooo! Whoa whoa, hold on, hold on. Do y'all see what I see?" We think @jcollins20_ is diggin' the new threads 😂 😂



Forever #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/IvIv5Z1nHV — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 21, 2020

Atlanta will wear four unique colors -- Infinity Black, Legacy Yellow, Torch Red and Granite Gray -- to pay homage to the Hawks' heritage.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors will look to honor their past with their uniform looks for the 2020-21 season. The team has unveiled three of the five uniforms -- Association, Icon and Statement Edition uniforms -- thus far, with two more releases coming before the start of the season.

The white (Association) and red (Icon) uniforms feature a new chevron across the chest, while the black and red uniform (Statement) is meant to evoke memories of the Raptors' old "dinosaur" uniforms.