Two of the biggest stars in hip-hop battled on Thursday night at Magic City in Atlanta to kick off Season 2 of "Verzuz." With beef, controversy and drama filling the air, social media was ready to see potential fireworks as Jeezy and Gucci Mane squared off in the latest showdown of the online series that started in March when producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz dueled on Instagram.

Celebrities and sports superstars took to Twitter to share their excitement and commentary on one of the biggest hip-hop moments of 2020.

The pregame hype about the Gucci-Jeezy battle

Before the event began, players from across pro sports shared their excitement about the battle between the two iconic Atlanta rappers and debated who might win.

Gucci vs Jeezy I'm Locked IN!!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020

U really think so😂😂😂 jeezy up there.. Gucci get mad love from the streets but rap game jeezy got that https://t.co/RuoFAoHTSf — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) November 19, 2020

LeBron James was so ready for the rap battle he joked about dusting off a mid-2000s outfit in honor of when the two rappers first garnered national attention, much to the enjoyment of the reigning Rookie of the Year.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 19, 2020

Jeezy and Gucci Mane trade hits

During the battle, both rappers threw shade at one another, while spotlighting some of the best songs in their discography.

Bruhhh he started wit the diss record😭😭😭 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 20, 2020

jeezy already won and he's still in 2006.... #VERZUZ — Jerry Lorenzo Manuel (@JERRYlorenzo) November 20, 2020

this verzuz got me turnt 😂😂🔥‼️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 20, 2020

"Man I use to have nothinnnnn, but now I got a whole lot of everything"🔥🔥 #VERZUZ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 20, 2020

This Jeezy and Gucci got me hype like I'm in the club! — Josh Harrison (@jhay_da_man) November 20, 2020

WOOOOOOOOOO

JEEZY I FELT IT — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 20, 2020

Gucci and Jeezy both performing "So Icy" 👏👏👏👏 #VERZUZ — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) November 20, 2020

Who won it all?

Twenty-five tracks, a joint performance of "So Icy" and 5.5 million Instagram viewers later, both artists paid respect to each other and celebrated the moment. For the sports and entertainment world, the debate was on as to who actually won the battle.

Jeezy in a gentleman sweep — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 20, 2020

JEEZY Won — Niko Goodrum (@NikoGoodrum) November 20, 2020

All I know is that these Gucci and Jeezy streams going through the roof. Shoot me all Jeezy and Gucci playlist lol. Please and thanks. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 20, 2020