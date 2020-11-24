        <
          Sports world reacts to the death of halftime entertainment legend and 'Quick Change' legend David Maas

          Memphis Grizzlies
          12:18 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          David Maas was a magician, TV and YouTube star and, with his wife, the centerpiece of halftime entertainment in basketball arenas all over the country.

          Maas died Sunday at the age of 57. The couple's agency, Hoffman Entertainment, said the cause was COVID-19, according to The New York Times.

          The Times story said Maas performed in all 30 NBA arenas, 15 WNBA arenas and at least 76 universities. He also performed at the Big Ten basketball tournament and the Final Four.

          Maas and his wife, Dania, were famous for the "Quick Change" act where they would perform dances and routines in one costume, then be covered by a tarp, sheet or box and emerge in another costume. In 2014, Sporting News ranked it as the best halftime show in basketball.

          The pair performed on "Good Morning America," "America's Got Talent" and, according to the Times, were a favorite of former President George H.W. Bush. When news of Maas' death was released Tuesday, the sports world honored his passing and remembered some of his greatest routines.