Sports world reacts to the death of halftime entertainment legend and 'Quick Change' legend David Maas

David Maas was a magician, TV and YouTube star and, with his wife, the centerpiece of halftime entertainment in basketball arenas all over the country.

Maas died Sunday at the age of 57. The couple's agency, Hoffman Entertainment, said the cause was COVID-19, according to The New York Times.

The Times story said Maas performed in all 30 NBA arenas, 15 WNBA arenas and at least 76 universities. He also performed at the Big Ten basketball tournament and the Final Four.

Maas and his wife, Dania, were famous for the "Quick Change" act where they would perform dances and routines in one costume, then be covered by a tarp, sheet or box and emerge in another costume. In 2014, Sporting News ranked it as the best halftime show in basketball.

The pair performed on "Good Morning America," "America's Got Talent" and, according to the Times, were a favorite of former President George H.W. Bush. When news of Maas' death was released Tuesday, the sports world honored his passing and remembered some of his greatest routines.

It's with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our friend David Maas. Many of you may know him as part of the quick change duo, David and Dania. He was taken by COVID-19 yesterday.



Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/HJUoZK3HuD — HoffmanEntertainment (@ILoveHoffman) November 23, 2020

RIP David... Thank you for bringing to life a moment the Nance family will never forget 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 https://t.co/IRHDu0qsWn — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) November 24, 2020

The @PacersSportsEnt family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quick Change's David Maas. @DavidAndDania's halftime Quick Change act has dazzled fans at The Fieldhouse for years.



Rest in Peace, David 💜 pic.twitter.com/RlN8IkYw5n — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) November 24, 2020

Prayers and condolences to the family of Quick Change's David Maas.



You thrilled our @FedExForum crowd & NBA fans across the league 💙 pic.twitter.com/Q2SPOKdFVA — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 24, 2020

We're sad to hear of the death of Quick Change's David Maas due to COVID-19. @DavidAndDania were

fan favorites at numerous Thunder and other NBA halftimes. 💙 pic.twitter.com/rXFJDuEExg — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 24, 2020

We are so sad to hear about the passing of Quick Change's David Maas. They were a fan favorite halftime act and a joy to have at Cintas Center every season.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Dania and the whole Quick Change family. 💙 pic.twitter.com/d9wTQVDyzF — Xavier Musketeers (@XUAthletics) November 24, 2020

The Quick Change pair of @DavidAndDania were fan favorites at Jays games for many seasons and many victories. The Bluejays are saddened to hear of the passing of longtime entertainer David Maas. 🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/Hzv0kQ0uTw — Creighton Men's Basketball (@BluejayMBB) November 24, 2020

Our hearts go out to the loved ones of David Maas, half of Quick Change, who passed away due to Covid-19.



David & his wife Dania are from Chicago. They are beloved around the globe.



Thank you for the memories, David ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QvEqTd5qJj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 24, 2020

Horrible news. Rest In Peace David Maas. @DavidAndDania were legendary and I never ever figured it out how they worked their magic in all NBA arenas at halftime. https://t.co/d7dcB23bCa — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 24, 2020