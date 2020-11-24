Sports world reacts to the death of halftime entertainment legend and 'Quick Change' legend David Maas

David Maas was a magician, TV and YouTube star and, with his wife, the centerpiece of halftime entertainment in basketball arenas all over the country.
Maas died Sunday at the age of 57. The couple's agency, Hoffman Entertainment, said the cause was COVID-19, according to The New York Times.
The Times story said Maas performed in all 30 NBA arenas, 15 WNBA arenas and at least 76 universities. He also performed at the Big Ten basketball tournament and the Final Four.
Maas and his wife, Dania, were famous for the "Quick Change" act where they would perform dances and routines in one costume, then be covered by a tarp, sheet or box and emerge in another costume. In 2014, Sporting News ranked it as the best halftime show in basketball.
The pair performed on "Good Morning America," "America's Got Talent" and, according to the Times, were a favorite of former President George H.W. Bush. When news of Maas' death was released Tuesday, the sports world honored his passing and remembered some of his greatest routines.
It's with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our friend David Maas. Many of you may know him as part of the quick change duo, David and Dania. He was taken by COVID-19 yesterday.— HoffmanEntertainment (@ILoveHoffman) November 23, 2020
Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/HJUoZK3HuD
RIP David... Thank you for bringing to life a moment the Nance family will never forget 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 https://t.co/IRHDu0qsWn— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) November 24, 2020
The @PacersSportsEnt family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quick Change's David Maas. @DavidAndDania's halftime Quick Change act has dazzled fans at The Fieldhouse for years.— Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) November 24, 2020
Rest in Peace, David 💜 pic.twitter.com/RlN8IkYw5n
Prayers and condolences to the family of Quick Change's David Maas.— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 24, 2020
You thrilled our @FedExForum crowd & NBA fans across the league 💙 pic.twitter.com/Q2SPOKdFVA
We're sad to hear of the death of Quick Change's David Maas due to COVID-19. @DavidAndDania were— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 24, 2020
fan favorites at numerous Thunder and other NBA halftimes. 💙 pic.twitter.com/rXFJDuEExg
We are so sad to hear about the passing of Quick Change's David Maas. They were a fan favorite halftime act and a joy to have at Cintas Center every season.— Xavier Musketeers (@XUAthletics) November 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Dania and the whole Quick Change family. 💙 pic.twitter.com/d9wTQVDyzF
The Quick Change pair of @DavidAndDania were fan favorites at Jays games for many seasons and many victories. The Bluejays are saddened to hear of the passing of longtime entertainer David Maas. 🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/Hzv0kQ0uTw— Creighton Men's Basketball (@BluejayMBB) November 24, 2020
Our hearts go out to the loved ones of David Maas, half of Quick Change, who passed away due to Covid-19.— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 24, 2020
David & his wife Dania are from Chicago. They are beloved around the globe.
Thank you for the memories, David ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QvEqTd5qJj
Horrible news. Rest In Peace David Maas. @DavidAndDania were legendary and I never ever figured it out how they worked their magic in all NBA arenas at halftime. https://t.co/d7dcB23bCa— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 24, 2020
The Quick Change pair of @DavidAndDania were fan favorites at Hulman Center. The Sycamores are saddened to hear of the passing of longtime entertainer David Maas. pic.twitter.com/IrzaGcw98x— Sycamore Athletics (@IndStAthletics) November 24, 2020