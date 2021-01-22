Louis Riddick doesn't hold back when describing Houston's relationship with Deshaun Watson, emphasizing that the Texans blew it and have no one to blame but themselves. (1:42)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have interviewed quarterback Josh McCown and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell for their head coach opening, the team announced on Friday.

Houston signed the quarterback to a two-year contract on Nov. 4 from the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, with him joining Deshaun Watson and AJ McCarron on the active roster.

The Texans also announced they have "continued discussions" about the vacancy with Caldwell.

Caldwell, 66, most recently served as an assistant head coach with the Miami Dolphins in the 2018-19 season. He went 36-30 as head coach of the Lions (2014-2017) and 26-22 as head coach of the Colts (2009-2011).

McCown, 41, retired in 2019 after 17 years in the NFL and took a job as a high school quarterbacks coach in Charlotte, North Carolina, where his sons played. He continued to coach after coming out of retirement and signing with the Eagles later in 2019.

McCown played three games that season, including the wild-card game loss to the Seattle Seahawks after Carson Wentz left in the first quarter with a concussion.

When McCown signed with the Texans, he was asked whether he hoped to coach in the future.

"I believe so," McCown said in November. "If you'd asked me that 10 years ago, I would've said no way, that's not what I want to do at this level. My dream coming out of college had I not been able to play in the NFL was to coach high school football here in Texas. I really thought that was going to be my path. But the longer I've been in this game and been around these guys, I see real value in being able to be a part of an organization and compete at the highest level. ...

"Yeah, one of these days, whenever that happens, whenever I finally take the cleats off, I definitely see that in the future."

The team announced earlier in the week that it had interviewed Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Ravens assistant head coach David Culley.