          Derek Chauvin verdict reaction: The sports world responds on social media

          Stephen A. reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin (2:42)

          Stephen A. Smith reacts to the Derek Chauvin verdict after Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter by a jury for his role in the murder of George Floyd last May. (2:42)

          6:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          On Tuesday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty to the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

          Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020, while in Minneapolis police custody. Bystander videos showed that Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and the county medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. After the release of the video, the Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other officers involved, and Chauvin was charged with the three crimes. He pleaded not guilty to all three.

          Last summer, athletes boycotted games in multiple leagues to protest the deaths of Black men and women caused by law enforcement. Here's what the sports world had to say about Tuesday's verdict: