Stephen A. Smith reacts to the Derek Chauvin verdict after Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter by a jury for his role in the murder of George Floyd last May. (2:42)

On Tuesday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty to the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020, while in Minneapolis police custody. Bystander videos showed that Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and the county medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. After the release of the video, the Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other officers involved, and Chauvin was charged with the three crimes. He pleaded not guilty to all three.

Last summer, athletes boycotted games in multiple leagues to protest the deaths of Black men and women caused by law enforcement. Here's what the sports world had to say about Tuesday's verdict:

ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021

Love Wins. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 20, 2021

Accountability is now trending 📈 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2021

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There's much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021

Sending love and strength to Minn today, to the family and community of #GeorgeFloyd and so many others. Whatever happens, #derickchauvin killed George, we know this. Let's continue to fight for a world where this doesn't happen. #DefundThePolice #BlackLivesMatter — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) April 20, 2021

WAY MORE WORK TO DO. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 20, 2021

God is good all the time.....✊🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2021

I was going to make a celebratory tweet but then I was hit with sadness because we are celebrating something that is clear as day. The fact that so many injustices occurred to make us hold our breath toward this outcome is really telling. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 20, 2021

Thank God...guilty! Justice has been served!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

It's a beautiful thing when the judicial system works as it's intended! 👏🏾 — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) April 20, 2021

Today, justice was served for George Floyd.



His loved ones can hopefully sleep easier.



The time to collectively examine the treatment of Black people, in particular Black boys/men, by some law enforcement is long overdue.



The path to healing must begin. #BlackLivesMatter — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 20, 2021

I don't celebrate the demise of another persons life no matter what they've done but I do celebrate JUSTICE, TRUTH AND RIGHTEOUSNESS because for so long that has been void of the criminal justice system in America for black and brown people. #Justice #Truth #Righteousness — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) April 20, 2021

This should be the norm! No person or profession should be above the law. It won't bring George Floyd back but I'm glad justice was finally served. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) April 20, 2021

I hate that we have to celebrate something like this but justice isn't something we are used to in this country — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) April 20, 2021

YESLORD🙏🏾 — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) April 20, 2021

This is justice. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) April 20, 2021

Love. Peace. Justice. ♥️ — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) April 20, 2021

Wow all guilty on all 3 counts... won't get back https://t.co/KYR1onkba7 Floyd's life... how long will chauvin serve/be sentenced? — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) April 20, 2021

This is just the beginning! A lot more work to be done. 🙏🏾🖤 — Touki Toussaint (@ToukiToussaint) April 20, 2021

justice — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 20, 2021

Let's make this the new normal. Accountability is served #GeorgeFloyd — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) April 20, 2021

Accountability is all we ever wanted.. May your soul Rest In Peace. #GeorgeFloyd — CountOnAG (@Amir_Garrett) April 20, 2021

I hate to be negative on a day a family can at least get a semblance of retribution for the murder of their loved one. But to act as if this is some monumental step, is disheartening. The fact that we all collectively held our breath when waiting for that verdict.. — Imani McGee-Stafford (@imanitrishawn_) April 20, 2021

Thank you God. Wrong is Wrong! — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 20, 2021

Today we saw some accountability for the murder of George Floyd. The fight for equality and police reform is far from over. I will continue to fight for real change, and as always, I encourage others from the hockey community to join. — JT Brown (@JTBrown23) April 20, 2021

Timberwolves statement after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of the murder of George Floyd:

"We are hopeful today's decision can serve as a step forward, but it does not ease the physical and emotional pain that continues in an environment where systemic racism exists." pic.twitter.com/cUqj2qefmK — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 20, 2021

The prospective future owner of the Timberwolves and Lynx weighs in https://t.co/D2uL0sBrEh — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 20, 2021

Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai stand with George Floyd's family, and our organization remains committed to working to end systemic racism and injustice. https://t.co/rYeXJ7DpR9 pic.twitter.com/IRFxMTE1xI — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 20, 2021

NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today: pic.twitter.com/r0XQkLssOb — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021