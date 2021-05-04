Franz Wagner throws down a monstrous, two-handed slam as 1-seed Michigan pulls away from 8-seed LSU to advance to the Sweet 16. (0:20)

University of Michigan sophomore forward Franz Wagner -- the ninth-rated draft prospect in ESPN's Top 100 -- told ESPN he is entering the 2021 NBA draft.

Wagner, who plans to hire an agent, was the highest-rated player on ESPN's board still unannounced for the July draft.

The 6-foot-9 Wagner led the Wolverines to an Elite Eight appearance and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Wagner, 19, averaged 12.5 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 47% shooting for Michigan. Wagner is considered one of the best defenders in the draft.

A native of Germany, Wagner is the younger brother of another former Michigan first-round pick, the Orlando Magic's Moe Wagner.